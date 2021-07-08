Rupee slumps 17 paise against dollar in opening trade

Rupee slumps 17 paise to 74.79 against US dollar in opening trade

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 08 2021, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 11:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The rupee depreciated 17 paise to 74.79 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, following a strong dollar overseas and subdued sentiment in the domestic equities.

However, lower crude prices and fresh foreign fund inflows restricted the rupee’s fall, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 74.75 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.79 in the morning session, registering a fall of 17 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.62 against the US dollar.

Also Read | Markets open on a flat note day after Cabinet rejig

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.11 per cent at 92.74.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 74.49 points or 0.14 per cent lower at 52,980.27, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 31.70 points to 15,847.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they bought shares worth Rs 532.94 crore, as per exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.07 per cent to $73.38 per barrel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rupee
dollar
US dollar
Forex
foreign exchange

What's Brewing

In Pics| Women MPs inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics| Women MPs inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

A Boeing 707 turns into a restaurant in Palestine

A Boeing 707 turns into a restaurant in Palestine

'My last Wimbledon? I don't know': Roger Federer

'My last Wimbledon? I don't know': Roger Federer

Will I be alive?: Afghan woman photographer threatened

Will I be alive?: Afghan woman photographer threatened

DH Toon | 'The buck stops with ex-ministers'

DH Toon | 'The buck stops with ex-ministers'

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

 