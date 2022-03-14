Rupee slumps 18 paise to 76.62 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee declined 18 paise to 76.62 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Monday as intensifying geopolitical risks due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed investors towards safe-haven assets.
Unabated foreign capital outflows and a strong American currency overseas also weighed on investor sentiment, forex traders said.
However, higher domestic equities supported the local currency and restricted the loss, they added.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 76.63 against the US dollar. Later, it gained slightly to 76.62, registering a decline of 18 paise over the last close.
On Friday, the rupee had settled almost flat at 76.44 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 per cent to 99.25.
Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 1.91 per cent to USD 110.52 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 209.01 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 55,759.31, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 32.30 points or 0.19 per cent to 16,662.75.
The Russian invasion expanded on Sunday to Yavoriv, which has long been used to train Ukrainian soldiers. Officials were due to resume talks on Monday, as per Russian state news agency Tass.
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,263.90 crore, according to stock exchange data.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pickles bring in the moolah for home cooks
Should Russian athletes be barred from competition?
Did you know Aamir was to star in 'Nayak'?
Oscar-winning actor William Hurt passes away at 71
Forest department plans database of snake catchers
War censorship exposes Putin's leaky internet controls
Save Lalbagh lake from certain death
DH Toon | Ashok Gehlot, a BJP agent?
'The Power of the Dog', 'Dune' triumph at BAFTA Awards
MP shocker: Men sexually harass women in public view