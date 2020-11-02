Rupee slumps 32 paise to close at Rs 74.42 against USD

Rupee slumps 32 paise to close at Rs 74.42 against US dollar

The domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.28 and a low of 74.45 against the greenback

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 02 2020, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 14:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: File Photo

The rupee depreciated 32 paise and settled at 74.42 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday tracking strong American currency amid global risk aversion.

The local unit opened at 74.40 at the interbank forex market, then lost further ground and finally closed at 74.42 against the greenback, down 32 paise over its last close.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.28 and a low of 74.45 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had declined by 23 paise to close at a two-month low of 74.10 against the US currency.

Forex market was closed on Friday on account of Id-E-Milad.

Uncertainty ahead of US presidential election weighed on investor sentiment, traders said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.23 per cent to 94.25.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 171.61 points higher at 39,785.68 and the broader NSE Nifty rose 31.80 points to 11,674.20.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 870.88 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 3.08 per cent to $ 36.77 per barrel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rupee
dollar
BSE
NSE
Nifty
business
Economy

What's Brewing

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

 