Rupee slumps 40 paise to 75.18 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee on Thursday slumped 40 paise to 75.18 against US dollar in early trade.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers
PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management
DH Toon | Modi's R-Day attire shows unity in diversity?
Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru
Mystery black diamond goes up for auction
Never condemn your gay children, Pope urges parents
When should you get a Covid test?