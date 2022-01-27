Rupee slumps 40 paise against US dollar in early trade

Rupee slumps 40 paise to 75.18 against US dollar in early trade

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 27 2022, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 10:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee on Thursday slumped 40 paise to 75.18 against US dollar in early trade.

More to follow...

