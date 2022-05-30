Rupee surges 11 paise to 77.47 against US dollar

Rupee surges 11 paise to 77.47 against US dollar in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 30 2022, 09:37 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 09:37 ist
Credit: Getty Images

Rupee on Monday surged 11 paise to 77.47 against US dollar in early trade. 

More to follow...

