Rupee surges 26 paise to 74.10 against US dollar

Rupee surges 26 paise to 74.10 against US dollar in early trade

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03% to 90.58

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 29 2021, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 11:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian rupee appreciated by 26 paise to 74.10 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.20 against the US dollar, then gained further and touched 74.10, registering a rise of 26 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.36 against the American currency.

The rupee started on a stronger note against the greenback after the dovish statement by the US Federal Reserve weighed on the greenback, Reliance Securities said in a research note adding that the strength of the equity markets also supported the local unit.

The US Fed kept policy rates and asset purchases unchanged. The Fed acknowledged the pick-up in economic activity and employment.

Read | Sensex rallies over 600 pts in early trade; Nifty reclaims 15,000 level

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03 per cent to 90.58.

The US dollar index was trading weaker this morning in Asian trade as a dovish Fed continued to weigh on the greenback. Markets now could track the release of the US GDP and jobless claims data due later, the Reliance Securities' note said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 128.26 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 49,862.10, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 46.35 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 14,910.90.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.40 per cent to $67.54 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 766.02 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rupee
US dollar
dollar
Forex
foreign exchange

What's Brewing

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

Coca-Cola joins 'Adopt a Park' in Amazon rainforest

Coca-Cola joins 'Adopt a Park' in Amazon rainforest

Brexit trade deal gets a final OK from EU parliament

Brexit trade deal gets a final OK from EU parliament

For Google, plenty of cash with nowhere to go

For Google, plenty of cash with nowhere to go

Covid: Delhi cops protect empty stadium as IPL arrives

Covid: Delhi cops protect empty stadium as IPL arrives

DH Toon | India better prepared for Covid-19 this year?

DH Toon | India better prepared for Covid-19 this year?

The queer side of the lockdown

The queer side of the lockdown

World rushes to help as India battles Covid-19 surge

World rushes to help as India battles Covid-19 surge

 