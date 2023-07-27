Rupee up 10 paise to 81.91 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee up 10p to 81.91 against US dollar in early trade

More to follow

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 27 2023, 09:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 09:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee has risen 10 paise to 81.91 against the US dollar in early trade.

 

More to follow...

Business News
Indian Rupee
Forex
US dollar

