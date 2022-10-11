Rupee up 6 paise to 82.34 against dollar in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 11 2022, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 09:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rupee rises 6 paise to 82.34 against US dollar in early trade on Wednesday.

More to follow...

