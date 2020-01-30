Rupeek to expand in 100 cities

Rupeek, an online gold loan company, plans to expand to 100 cities by 2022.

Rupeek is now operational in ten cities including Bengaluru, Surat, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Chennai and Mumbai with the promise of delivering secure gold loans at their doorstep.

As part of its efforts to monetise gold, Rupeek on Wednesday launched its operations in Surat.

With an aim to disrupt the gold loan market in the country, Rupeek has already disbursed more than Rs 1,000 crore worth gold loans so far, the company said in a statement.