Russia to cut oil output in response to western sanctions

Russia announced Friday that it would cut its oil production next month by 500,000 barrels a day, or about 5 per cent of its output — Moscow’s first substantive response to a wave of recently imposed sanctions on the country’s oil trade.

Oil prices jumped on the news, and by late afternoon in Europe the price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, was 2.5 per cent higher on the day, around $86.30 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate rose similarly, briefly rising above $80 a barrel.

A rise in price may be exactly what Russia is seeking. The world’s third-largest producer of oil, Russia has been forced to sell its crude at a significant discount, estimated to be as much as 50 per cent, to attract new buyers in Asia to make up for embargoes imposed in the European Union and elsewhere.

The cutback in production was announced by Alexander Novak, a deputy prime minister and Russia’s point man on energy. His statement to reporters was combative, repeating a refrain from Russian leaders that “we will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere to the principles of the price cap,” according to Russian news agency Interfax.

But analysts said it appeared that Russia, which has done surprisingly well at maintaining production in recent months, was worried about the loss of oil revenue from restrictions placed on Russia’s oil trade by Western sanctions, including a price cap of $60 per barrel imposed in December.

Novak said the production cut would “contribute to the restoration of market relations.” He also appeared to counter the idea that Russia was having trouble finding buyers for its crude. “Today, we are fully selling the entire volume of oil being produced,” he said, according to Interfax.

In recent weeks, an abundance of Russian crude has been available, giving buyers leverage to extract discounts of as much as $40 a barrel, on Russia’s most important crude grade, Urals, according to Argus Media. By cutting back production, Russia may simply be trying to raise the price it receives. If less Russian crude is available, buyers may be forced to settle for a smaller discount.