Russia-Ukraine crisis: Why oil, gold prices rose sharply

Equity markets took a deep dive on Monday, while oil prices soared to a near 14-year high and gold rose above $2,000 as investors grew more apprehensive about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

Here's a look at what happened and why oil and gold prices skyrocketed.

Supply concerns on oil embargo:

Prices move upwards when supply is restricted or demand surges.

In this case, the West has imposed several sanctions on Russia and Russian companies and are mulling an oil import ban.

The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban.

"The scramble for additional barrels to fill what could balloon to a 3-4 mb/d Russian export deficit will undoubtedly move into warp speed this week," RBC Capital's Helima Croft said in a note seen by Reuters.

"This could prove to be a tall order as immediate OPEC spare capacity currently rests with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq, and we estimate that these four countries could only bring on between 2.0-2.5 mb/d in the next 30-60 days," she said, adding that it remains to be seen how many countries will join a formal Russian oil embargo.

If most of Russia's oil exports are cut off, there could be a 5 million barrel or larger shortfall, and that means oil prices spiral.

Russia accounts for 7 per cent of global oil supply

Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil products combined, with exports at around 7 million bpd, or 7 per cent of global supply. Some volumes of Kazakhstan's oil exports from Russian ports have also faced complications.

With fighting under way, shipments of oil products, such as gas will be scarce. Several countries, especially Europe, get their gas from Russia via pipelines running through Ukraine, Poland and under the Baltic Sea, areas from which supply disruptions can now be expected.

Supplies from Iran

Talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers is mired in uncertainty after Russia's demanded a US guarantee that the sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict will not hurt its trade with Tehran.

The 2015 agreement, between Iran and the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Russia and Chin, eased sanctions on Tehran in return for limiting Iran's enrichment of uranium, making it harder for Tehran to develop material for nuclear weapons. The accord fell apart after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2018.

The return of Iranian oil would help replace Russian barrels lost, however, it will take several months to restore oil flows even if it reaches a nuclear deal, analysts told Reuters.

Demand rise for gold amid geopolitical tensions

In situations of geopolitical tensions, where uncertainty prevails, investors generally move to safe havens for guaranteed returns instead of placing bets on riskier assets.

As explained above, prices move upwards when demand surges. So, as more investors move towards safe-haven assets, with supply constant, the price will go up as the asset becomes scarce.

Asian stocks opened in the deep red on Monday with Hong Kong at one point losing more than four per cent. Tokyo stocks closed nearly three per cent lower while Shanghai was down by just over two per cent.

Sydney fell more than one per cent, with Seoul and Mumbai down more than two per cent.

The panic on trading floors sent gold sharply higher.

Gold contracts are a key go-to in times of crisis and turmoil as these offer lower but albeit guaranteed returns.

