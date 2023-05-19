Russian billionaires bid for stake in Yandex's assets

Russian billionaires bid for stake in Yandex's local assets

The board of Yandex might discuss the bids next week when it meets in Dubai, the report added

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 19 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 14:49 ist
The logo of Russian technology giant Yandex is on display at the company's headquarters in Moscow. Credit: Reuters Photo

 

Technology company Yandex has received bids from Russian billionaires for a stake of about half of the company's local business, valuing it at over $7 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Yandex did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Billionaires Vladimir Potanin and Vagit Alekperov bid for at least a 51 per cent controlling stake in Yandex's Russian business, which they value at about 560 billion roubles ($7.21 billion) to 600 billion roubles, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

The Kremlin will need to sign off on the final group of buyers, Bloomberg said.

Since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022 Yandex, often dubbed "Russia's Google", has struggled to balance pressures from Western investors and is also appealing to a Nasdaq plan to delist its stock.

Yandex's primary advertising competitor, Alphabet Inc's Google, stopped selling online advertising in Russia last year.

The company also sold its news aggregator platform Yandex News and content recommendation service Yandex Zen to its Russian rival VK in 2022.

($1 = 77.7205 roubles)

