Sachin Tendulkar picks up small stake in AZAD Engineering

The investment from Sachin Tendulkar allows AZAD Engineering to further strengthen its commitment to contribute to Make in India

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 15 2023, 14:46 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 14:46 ist
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Credit: PTI Photo

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has made an undisclosed strategic investment and picked up a small stake in AZAD Engineering, provider of engineering and technology solutions for global OEMs in the Clean Energy, Aerospace, Defence and Oil & Gas spheres.

A press release from the city-based company said the investment from Sachin Tendulkar allows AZAD Engineering to further strengthen its commitment to contribute to Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Central government.

"We are thrilled to have Sachin Tendulkar as in investor and it is a tremendous honour for us. As a company committed to promoting highly complex manufacturing and self-reliance, AZAD will focus our vision and create more growth and innovation opportunities for India," Rakesh Chopdar, Founder and Managing Director of AZAD Engineering, said.

