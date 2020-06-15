Sahara India says not laying off any worker

The Sahara India Pariwar, which has about 14 lakh employees associated with it, on Monday said it will not lay off any worker due to the COVID-19 impact.

The group said it has always considered its workers as an integral part of the large family and always kept their interest paramount.

"In spite of unprecedented hardships, Sahara India Pariwar has taken a strong decision of not laying off any of its worker from any of its business vertical due to the Corona pandemic. All the workers will continue to work with full security," the business conglomerate said in a press note here.

On the other hand, based on productivity Sahara has given one cadre promotion to its 4,05,874 field workers. Besides, 4,808 office workers were given promotion and salary increment, the press note said.

Sahara is also planning to recruit from people who have recently migrated back home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said adding that they will be absorbed at local level in various business activities of the group based on their qualifications.