SAIL to dismantle RMD unit in Kolkata? What we know so far

Soon after the news of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) dismantling its Raw Materials Division unit in Kolkata surfaced, local groups protested against it and state leaders expressed disapproval.

What is happening to SAIL’s RMD in Kolkata?

The SAIL board has decided to dissolve its Raw Materials Division (RMD) in Kolkata and transfer its control to Rourkela Steel Plant (Odisha) and Bokaro Steel Plant (Jharkhand), according to PTI.

The SAIL’s mines in Odisha located at Bolani, Kalta, Taldihi and Barsuan iron ore mines in Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts of Odisha will be managed by Rourkela Steel Plant. Likewise, SAIL’s mines in Chiria, Megatburu, Kiruburu, Gua, Bhavnathpur and Kuteswar in Jharkhand will be under the control of Bokaro Steel Plant.

However, the government has not commented on this yet.

How will it benefit SAIL?

Minister of steel Dharmendra Pradhan in his letter to Amit Mitra has mentioned that iron ore for DSP and IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) is being dispatched from nearby SAIL mines located in other states even though there are no iron ore mines located in West Bengal.

The Union Ministry of Steel’s SAIL is likely to save around Rs 40 crore every year through this move. SAIL had an annual turnover of INR 66,267 Crore for 2018–19.

Why is the move opposed?

The sources have told PTI that the non-contractual employees at the RMD in Kolkata would be shifted to Rourkela and Bokaro while the contractual workers might be laid off.

The state government of West Bengal has asked Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene in the matter and stop the move.

“This will result in the job loss of scores of contractual employees in the midst of this Covid pandemic, literally putting them in harm’s way. And over hundred permanent employees working in RMD, Kolkata will face total destabilisation of their families, their spouses and their children, with the imminent transfer, in the midst of the pandemic,” Amit Mitra, State Finance Minister, wrote to Pradhan in a letter.

Slamming the move, a local group called Bangla Pokkho called it an ‘anti-Bengal measure’ in a protest.

What is the government’s reply?

Replying to Amit Mishra’s letter on Thursday, Pradhan said that the government does not have any plans to terminate the employees working at SAIL’s RMD headquartered at Kolkata. In the letter, he also mentioned that SAIL will continue to take care of its employees.

In his reply to Mitra, Pradhan said, "There is no plan to terminate or reduce employee strength of the company. SAIL, a responsible employer, will continue to take care of its employees. I hope that clarifies the position as regards your apprehensions.”

However, the Union Petroleum Minister did not mention anything about SAIL dissolving its RMD unit in Kolkata.