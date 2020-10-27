Samsung Display gets US licenses to supply some panels to Huawei

Samsung arm gets US licenses to supply panels to Huawei

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Oct 27 2020, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 10:06 ist
From Sept. 15, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or serving Huawei. Credit: Reuters Photo

Samsung Electronics' display unit has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain display panel products to Huawei Technologies, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

With US-China ties at their worst in decades, Washington has been pushing governments around the world to squeeze out Huawei, arguing that the telecom giant would hand data to the Chinese government for spying. Huawei denies it spies for China.

From Sept. 15, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or serving Huawei.

Samsung Display, which counts Samsung Electronics and Apple as major customers for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display screens, declined comment.

Huawei was not immediately available for comment.

It is still unclear whether Samsung Display will be able to export its OLED panels to Huawei as other firms in the supply chain making components necessary to manufacture panels would also have to get US licences.

Samsung's cross-town rival LG Display said on Thursday that it and other companies, including most semiconductor companies, need to get licences to resume business with Huawei.

Last month, Intel Corp said it had received licences from U.S. authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei. 

