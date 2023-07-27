Samsung's Q2 profit drops 95% as chip glut persists

Samsung Electronics' Q2 profit plunges 95% as chip glut persists

The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said operating profit fell to 669 billion won ($527 million) for the April-June quarter.

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jul 27 2023, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 09:57 ist
A Samsung showroom. Credit: Reuters Photo

Samsung Electronics reported on Thursday a 95 per cent plunge in quarterly profit, as the chip industry's downturn persisted despite output cuts due to weaker demand for products reliant on semiconductors from consumer gadgets to servers.

The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said operating profit fell to 669 billion won ($527 million) for the April-June quarter, from 14.1 trillion won a year earlier.

Also read | Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 series

More details to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Samsung
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs

98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

 