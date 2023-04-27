Samsung Electronics reports 95% plunge in first quarter profit

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 95 per cent plunge in first quarter profit on Thursday, as it grapples with a sharp global downturn in semiconductor demand that has sent prices plummeting.

The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones as of 2022 said operating profit fell to 640 billion won ($478.55 million) for the January-March quarter, from 14.12 trillion won a year earlier. ($1 = 1,337.3800 won)