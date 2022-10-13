1-yr respite for Samsung from US curbs on Chinese chips

Samsung gets one year exemption from US curbs on Chinese chips: Report

The US Department of Commerce granted Samsung authorization to keep receiving chip-making equipment and other items needed to maintain memory-chip production in China

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 13 2022, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 16:02 ist
People walk past the Samsung logo displayed on a glass door at the company's building, Credit: AFP Photo

Samsung Electronics Co has been granted a one-year exemption from new US restrictions that block exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The US Department of Commerce granted Samsung authorisation to continue receiving chip-making equipment and other items needed to maintain its memory-chip production in China, the newspaper added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
United States
Samsung
World news

What's Brewing

Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots

Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots

Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case

Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case

Human brain cells in rats help study mental disorders

Human brain cells in rats help study mental disorders

This is life in the metaverse

This is life in the metaverse

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

 