Samsung India profit falls 5% to Rs 3,844 crore; revenue up 9% to Rs 82,451 crore

Samsung India Electronics receives its major revenue from the mobile phone business

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 23 2022, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 18:13 ist
Customers inside a Samsung showroom in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Samsung India Electronics' profit after tax for FY22 fell 4.86 per cent to Rs 3,844.40 crore, while its revenue from operations went up 8.65 per cent to Rs 82,451.60 crore, said data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The electronic major had reported a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 4,040.80 crore and its revenue from operations was at Rs 75,886.30 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2021. Samsung India's EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) was almost flat at Rs 7,081.80 crore in the latest FY22 as against Rs 7,093.40 crore.

Its other income was up 77.89 per cent to Rs 2,873.20 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022.

Samsung India's total revenue was up 10.09 per cent to Rs 85,324.80 crore in FY22 as against Rs 77,501.40 crore a year ago. This is the highest one in the last five years, according to the Tofler data.

Samsung India's total revenue in FY18 was at Rs 61,065.60 crore and Rs 73,085.90 crore in FY19. It was at Rs 78,651.20 crore in FY20. Total expenses of Samsung India were at Rs 79,758.90 crore for fiscal 2021-22, up 10.93 per cent, as against Rs 71,899 crore.

A reply from Samsung India could not be ascertained till the time of filing of the story. Samsung India Electronics receives its major revenue from the mobile phone business.

Part of South Korean chaebol Samsung Electronics, it also operates in segments such as audiovisual, home appliances, network and software development in India market.

