Samsung to invest in smart manufacturing in India

Samsung to invest in smart manufacturing capability, research and development in India

Samsung has its second biggest manufacturing facility globally in Noida

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 20 2023, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 16:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Korean electronics major Samsung will invest in setting up smart manufacturing capabilities at its largest mobile phone plant in Noida to make production more competitive, company's global head for mobile business said here on Monday.

Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business T M Roh in response to a PTI query on company's investment plan in India said that the company will continue to invest in research and development facility in the country.

Read | Xiaomi's slow shift in India to premium smartphones helps Samsung steal its crown

"We will continue our investment to bring the optimised and or smart factory to the Noida facilities. We will continue our investment there. I believe this our investment for the smart factory will bring competitiveness in the production," Roh said.

Samsung has its second biggest manufacturing facility globally in Noida. The company this year started manufacturing its premium Galaxy S23 series in India.

"We have biggest research and development centre here. For the new innovation we will continue our investment in this area," Roh said.

Samsung has around 10,000 employees at its R&D centres across India, out of which the largest base of close to 3,500 people is located at it Bengaluru centre.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Samsung
Business News
Noida

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

 