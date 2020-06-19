'Samsung to move Chinese display production to Vietnam'

Samsung to relocate Chinese display production to Vietnam - media

Reuters
Reuters, Hanoi,
  • Jun 19 2020, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 16:13 ist
Credit/Reuters File Photo

Samsung Electronics is planning to shift much of its display production from China to its plant in southern Vietnam this year, state media said on Friday.

Samsung is the single largest foreign investor in Vietnam, with investments totalling $17 billion.

"Samsung sees Vietnam as an important gateway to other Southeast Asian countries and a link in its global supply chain," state-run newspaper Tuoi Tre reported.

"The move will make Vietnam become the world's leading supplier of Samsung screens."

Samsung did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news comes as more companies look to diversify supply chains beyond China, after widespread disruption globally when the novel coronavirus first struck in the world's manufacturing powerhouse.

The South Korean tech giant already produces displays in Vietnam, where it has six factories in Vietnam and two research and development centres.

The screens will be produced in the Samsung Electronics Complex in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's business hub, Tuoi Tre said. 

Samsung
China
Vietnam

