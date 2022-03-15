Samsung to set up compressor manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

South Korea-based Samsung will set up a compressor manufacturing unit for refrigerators in Sriperumbudur near here at a cost of Rs 1,588 crore. The new factory, which will come up in an area of 22 acres, will have the capacity to produce 80 lakh compressor units a year which will be utilised for the domestic and export markets.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up the unit was signed between Samsung India and the Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and Ken Kang, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

DH had on Tuesday morning reported on the signing of the MoU for setting up the compressor unit at a cost of Rs 1,588 crore. Samsung, which entered Tamil Nadu in 2007, manufactures consumer products including televisions, washing machines, and air conditioners at its plant in Sriperumbudur, 50 km from here.

The compressor manufacturing unit will provide employment to 600 people and will produce eight million compressor units to be used in refrigerators that the company manufactures in India and also for the export market.

At the event, Stalin recalled his association with Samsung when he was Industries Minister during the previous DMK regime (2006-2011) on how the South Korea-based company chose Tamil Nadu for its manufacturing plant.

“Heeding to my request, Samsung enhanced its investment in Tamil Nadu to Rs 800 crore in 2010. I also inaugurated Samsung’s refrigerator unit then and I am happy to inform today that the company’s investment in this year has increased to Rs 1,800 crore,” Stalin said.

Kang said the new compressor manufacturing plant will help Samsung cater to the growing demand for its “innovative digital appliances” across the country and also drive exports.

The fresh investment by Samsung assumes significance in the wake of the Tamil Nadu government holding talks with the South Korean firm to invest in sunrise sectors like the manufacturing of semiconductors.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: