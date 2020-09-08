Samsung wins $6.6 billion contract from Verizon to create 5G

Samsung wins $6.6 bn contract from Verizon to create 5G

AP
AP, New York,
  • Sep 08 2020, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 13:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Samsung Electronics Co. will develop 5G network infrastructure for Verizon Communications under a $6.65 billion deal announced Monday.

The contract runs through 2025, according to a Samsung corporate filing.

Samsung and Verizon have worked together before. In 2018, for example, Samsung technology was behind a 5G home service that Verizon offered to some customers in California, Texas and Indiana.

“Samsung has demonstrated their commitment to collaborating with us to drive innovation in 5G,” New York-based Verizon said in a statement.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with them and benefit from a long-term strategic agreement.”

Samsung did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The South Korean technology giant beat out rivals like Finland's Nokia, which has collaborated with Verizon in the past.

But one 5G rival — China's Huawei Technologies Ltd. — wasn't in the running for the contract.

Huawei has been largely absent from the US since 2012, when a congressional panel warned phone carriers to avoid it.

The US says it's a security risk to give China too much access to 5G systems, which are expected to support self-driving cars, factory robots and other applications.

More recently, the Trump administration has been pressuring European companies not to work with Huawei.

In February, Attorney General William Barr said the US government should consider taking a “controlling stake” in the European companies Nokia and Ericsson to thwart Huawei's global ambitions.

Samsung
Huawei
5G
Verizon
Technology
China

