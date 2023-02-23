Samsung's commitment to India R&D high, says MD of SRI-B

Samsung's commitment to Research and Development capabilities and talent in India is "extremely high" and "will continue to grow", Dipesh Shah, Managing Director of Samsung R&D Institute India-Bengaluru said on Thursday.

As many as 700 engineers from Samsung R&D Institute India-Bengaluru (SRI-B) collaborated with the company's global research centres to contribute to the Korean smart devices maker's newest line up of Galaxy S23 smartphones.

"Software engineers in India have over multiple years (helped) creating very important products by collaboration with global R&D centres. That's why our commitment to India research and development is very high," Shah told reporters during a briefing outlining the key contribution of SRI-B engineers in Galaxy S23.

Also Read | Samsung's Noida R&D Institute brings key innovations for Galaxy S23 series

The Bengaluru set-up is the largest R&D centre for Samsung outside Korea and it has 3,500 people.

"In Noida and Delhi, we have R&D centres for mobiles, smartphones, televisions, and home appliances. We have semiconductor R&D centre in Bengaluru...So the commitment to R&D as in India as a country is extremely high and will continue to grow," he said.

Globally, the company has multiple research and development centres which collaborate to create Samsung products.

"About 700 engineers in SRI-B worked for creation of this product in collaboration with many global R&D centres," Shah explained.

The Bengaluru centre focuses on areas such as wireless communications (including 5G related activities), camera software (vision related Artificial Intelligence or AI), on-device AI, Smart things cloud.

Earlier this month, Samsung said it will manufacture its premium Galaxy S23 smartphones in India to cater to local market needs. The launch price of Galaxy S23 series in India is in the range of Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.55 lakh per piece.

According to the company, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 devices are a generational leap with innovation that have significantly less environmental impact.

"Galaxy S23 series comes with groundbreaking camera capabilities, which allow consumers to capture photos and videos in any lighting condition using both rear and front camera, a future-ready mobile gaming experience, and a planet-friendly device using twice the recycled materials than before," the company has said in a statement earlier this month.