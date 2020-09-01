Samsung's new foldable phone is its biggest

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's latest foldable smartphone is also its largest, offering users a tablet-size screen 12% bigger than its first Galaxy Fold.

Unveiled on Tuesday, the Galaxy Z Fold2's screen measures 7.6 inches (19.3 cm) when unfolded. The 5G compatible phone will also be Samsung's most expensive foldable, priced at $1,999 in the United States compared to $1,980 for the Galaxy Fold launched last year.

The new model, however, is facing a tough market with economic uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic cooling demand for high-end smartphones.

Despite the launch of its premium Galaxy S20 lineup in March, Samsung has fared particularly badly. Its second-quarter smartphone sales plummeted 30% and South Korean tech giant ceded its position as the world's biggest smartphone seller to Chinese rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, according to research firm Canalys.

Offered in two colours - mystic black and mystic bronze - the Galaxy Z Fold2 will go on sale on Sept. 18 in about 40 countries.