Sanjeev Krishan appointed new chairman of PwC in India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 22:36 ist
Sanjeev Krishan has been appointed as the new chairman of PwC in India for a four-year term. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sanjeev Krishan has been appointed as the new chairman of PwC in India for a four-year term commencing on January 1, 2021, the consultancy firm said on Thursday.

He succeeds Shyamal Mukherjee, the current chairman, who will step down on December 31, 2020, at the completion of his term.

Prior to this, Krishan has been the 'deals' leader and has over the years made significant commitment to help build a sustainable practice for the future, a statement said.

He has been with the organisation for 29 years, having joined in 1991 as an article trainee.

He became a partner in 2006 and has successfully led the firm's transactions and private equity business over the years, getting the firm to a pre-eminent position amongst private equity clients and their investee companies, it added.

He is also part of FICCI's National Committee on Stressed Assets.

"As a purpose-driven firm, we are constantly striving for opportunities to reinvent the future and help our clients create value for their stakeholders," Krishan said.

"People, technology and innovation would be at the core of all that I intend to do in the next few years, for responsible and sustainable growth for us as a firm, our clients and society," he added. 

