Sanofi expects Q4 earnings boost from foreign exchange

Sanofi expects Q4 earnings boost from foreign exchange, flu vaccine sales

Sanofi said its preliminary estimate of currency movements was for a boost of between 4.5%-5.5% on fourth-quarter sales

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jan 04 2023, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 15:18 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

French healthcare company Sanofi said on Wednesday that it expects its fourth-quarter results, due to be published early next month, to reflect a boost from foreign exchange movements and from flu vaccine sales.

Sanofi conducts much of its business in the United States and since it reports results in terms of the euro currency, it would benefit from the strength of the US dollar against the euro.

Sanofi said its preliminary estimate of currency movements was for a boost of between 4.5 per cent-5.5 per cent on fourth-quarter sales and a positive impact of between 6 per cent-7 per cent on its fourth-quarter core earnings per share.

The company also said that an arbitration award concerning litigation in the United States about the heartburn drug Zantac was now expected to be rendered some time this year, and at the end of the first quarter at the earliest.

The issue centres on Sanofi's indemnification rights and obligations following its acquisition of the product from Boehringer Ingelheim. Those obligations are being disputed between the parties in the arbitration.

Sanofi "remains confident in its legal defences" regarding the litigation, it said.

Originally marketed by a forerunner of GSK, the medicine has been sold by several companies at different times, including Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sanofi as well as a plethora of generic drugmakers.

Uncertainty surrounding the litigation had wiped almost $40 billion off the market value of GSK, Sanofi, Pfizer and Haleon over roughly a week in August, with shareholders fearing payouts of billions of dollars, similar to cases involving Merck & Co's painkiller Vioxx and Bayer's glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup.

However, in a boost for the defendants, a US ruling in early December dismissed thousands of US lawsuits claiming that Zantac caused cancer.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Sanofi
Healthcare

What's Brewing

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

 