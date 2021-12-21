Sanofi in $1 mn deal to buy US-based Amunix Pharma

Drugmaker Sanofi SA will buy Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc for an upfront payment of about $1 billion, marking the latest acquisition by the French drugmaker in the US biotech sphere as Sanofi aims to offset Covid-19 vaccine setbacks.

Sanofi, under pressure to revive its drug pipeline and eager to overcome setbacks in the Covid-19 vaccine race, added on Tuesday that it will also pay Amunix up to $225 million based on certain future development milestones.

"We are excited to rapidly advance Amunix's promising pipeline and to combine their innovative candidate medicines with complementary molecules in Sanofi's immuno-oncology portfolio," said John Reed, global head of research and development at Sanofi.

Earlier this year, Sanofi said it would buy two US biotechs, Kadmon Holdings and Translate Bio for $1.9 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively.

The Translate Bio deal has allowed Sanofi to acquire some significant know-how in the field of mRNA technology, which the group is expected to use in a majority of its vaccine-candidates.

Earlier this month, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said they expected data from late-stage clinical trials of its booster dose of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the first quarter, instead of this year, marking another delay for the potential shot.

