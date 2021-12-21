Sanofi in $1 mn deal to buy US-based Amunix Pharma

Sanofi in $1 mn deal to buy US-based Amunix Pharma

Earlier this year, Sanofi said it would buy two US biotechs, Kadmon Holdings and Translate Bio for $1.9 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Dec 21 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 15:39 ist
Sanofi, under pressure to revive its drug pipeline and eager to overcome setbacks in the Covid-19 vaccine race, added on Tuesday that it will also pay Amunix up to $225 million based on certain future development milestones. Credit: Reuters Photo

Drugmaker Sanofi SA will buy Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc for an upfront payment of about $1 billion, marking the latest acquisition by the French drugmaker in the US biotech sphere as Sanofi aims to offset Covid-19 vaccine setbacks.

Sanofi, under pressure to revive its drug pipeline and eager to overcome setbacks in the Covid-19 vaccine race, added on Tuesday that it will also pay Amunix up to $225 million based on certain future development milestones.

"We are excited to rapidly advance Amunix's promising pipeline and to combine their innovative candidate medicines with complementary molecules in Sanofi's immuno-oncology portfolio," said John Reed, global head of research and development at Sanofi.

Earlier this year, Sanofi said it would buy two US biotechs, Kadmon Holdings and Translate Bio for $1.9 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively.

The Translate Bio deal has allowed Sanofi to acquire some significant know-how in the field of mRNA technology, which the group is expected to use in a majority of its vaccine-candidates.

Earlier this month, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said they expected data from late-stage clinical trials of its booster dose of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the first quarter, instead of this year, marking another delay for the potential shot. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sanofi
Pharmaceutical
Coronavirus vaccine
Business News

What's Brewing

How livestream shopping works in China

How livestream shopping works in China

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is unstoppable at the box office

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is unstoppable at the box office

Starting a second career

Starting a second career

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

 