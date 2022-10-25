SAP reports 8% drop in Q3 operating profit

Business software maker SAP reported an 8 per cent drop in quarterly currency-adjusted operating profit, citing lower contribution from software licenses revenue as well as investments in growth.
Non-IFRS operating profit came to 2.094 billion euros ($2.07 billion) in the three months through September, down from 2.102 billion a year earlier, SAP said on Tuesday.
It maintained its forecast for full-year operating profit to come to 7.6 billion to 7.9 billion euros. ($1 = 1.0124 euros)
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Karnataka's waste-to-wealth way out of plastic mess
Kanye West’s behavior makes corporate partners squirm
Prada and pools: Sunak's mega-wealthy wife and in-laws
Over 600 Bengaluru roads to have pay-and-park system
The Philadelphia philharmonic
Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 WC exit
When Rishi Sunak took oath on the 'Bhagavad Gita'
Kohli 2.0: Calm, collected and statesmanlike