SAP reports 8% drop in Q3 operating profit

Business software maker SAP reported an 8 per cent drop in quarterly currency-adjusted operating profit, citing lower contribution from software licenses revenue as well as investments in growth.

Non-IFRS operating profit came to 2.094 billion euros ($2.07 billion) in the three months through September, down from 2.102 billion a year earlier, SAP said on Tuesday.

It maintained its forecast for full-year operating profit to come to 7.6 billion to 7.9 billion euros. ($1 = 1.0124 euros)