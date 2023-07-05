Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, exclusively own gas-rich maritime 'divided area'

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait exclusively own natural wealth, including Durra gas field, in the Gulf's maritime "Divided Area", Saudi state news agency SPA said on Tuesday citing the foreign ministry.
The Kingdom also renewed its call to Iran to start negotiations with Riyadh and Kuwait on the demarcation of the eastern border of the area, SPA added.
Kuwait on Monday had also called Iran to start the demarcation negotiations with the two Arab countries as one negotiating party.
Iran has previously said it has a stake in the field and called a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last year to develop it "illegal".
