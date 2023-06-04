Saudi pledges new voluntary cut of 1 mn bpd for July

Saudi Arabia pledges new voluntary cut of 1 million bpd for July

This could be extended further, its energy ministry said on Sunday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 04 2023, 23:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 23:49 ist
A 3D printed oil pump jack in front of the OPEC logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Saudi Arabia has pledged a new voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day for July, which could be extended further, its energy ministry said on Sunday. 

Also Read | OPEC+ unlikely to agree bigger oil cuts on June 4
 

Saudi Arabia
OPEC+
OPEC
Business News

