Saudi will extend voluntary 1 mn bpd oil cut in Sept

Saudi Arabia will extend voluntary 1 mln bpd oil cut through Sept

The agency cited an official source at the ministry of energy as saying the cut can be 'extended, or extended and deepened'.

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Aug 03 2023, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 21:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Saudi Arabia will extend a voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day for another month to include September, the state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

The agency cited an official source at the ministry of energy as saying the cut can be "extended, or extended and deepened".

The kingdom's production for September will be approximately 9 million barrels per day (bpd), the source said.

"This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets," the agency quoted the source as saying.

At its last policy meeting in June, OPEC+ agreed on a broad deal to limit supply into 2024, and Saudi Arabia pledged a voluntary production cut for July that it has since extended to include August.

A panel from OPEC+, which includes members the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, is meeting on Friday.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee is unlikely to tweak oil policy during the meeting, sources have said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Saudi Arabia
Business News
OPEC+

Related videos

What's Brewing

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 