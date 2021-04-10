Raised $12.4 bn from oil pipeline stake sale: Aramco

Saudi Aramco says $12.4 Billion raised from oil pipeline stake sale

AFP
AFP, Riyadh,
  • Apr 10 2021, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 11:11 ist
Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. Credit: Reuters Photo

Energy giant Saudi Aramco said it has struck a 12.4-billion-dollar deal to sell a minority stake in a newly formed oil pipeline business to a consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners.

Read more: Saudi Aramco remains in discussion to pick stake in Reliance's oil-to-chemical business

"Upon closing, Aramco will receive upfront proceeds of around $12.4 billion, further strengthening its balance sheet through one of the largest energy infrastructure deals globally," the company said in a statement late Friday.

 

Saudi Aramco
Saudi Arabia

