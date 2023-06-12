Saudi Aramco to supply oil to Asian refiners in July

Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in July

Some Chinese state-owned refiners have requested lower supply in July, according to three trading sources

Reuters
Reuters, Singapore,
  • Jun 12 2023, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 11:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Saudi Aramco has told at least five customers in North Asia they will receive full nominated volumes of crude oil in July, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, after it pledged to cut production next month.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, vowed to reduce its production to 9 million barrels per day (bpd) in July from around 10 million bpd currently.

Some Chinese state-owned refiners have requested lower supply in July, according to three trading sources, estimating the combined volume could be about 10 million barrels less than they took for June.

Saudi Aramco unexpectedly raised its official selling prices for all crude grades to Asia for July-loading cargoes, which would hurt refining profits and could spur refiners to buy more feedstock from the spot market.

However, China's total July intake of Saudi crude is likely to stay around the same level as June, as other Chinese refiners have asked for more supply for July from a low base in June.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Aramco
Business News
Oil prices
Crude Oil

Related videos

What's Brewing

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

RBI right again to peg interest rates

RBI right again to peg interest rates

Marriages in China slump to historic low

Marriages in China slump to historic low

How Tihar inmates are softening hard-knock life

How Tihar inmates are softening hard-knock life

 