SBI announces over 450 vacancies for special cadre officers

India’s largest bank, State Bank of India, released advertisements on Twitter and put up posts on its website to invite applicants for over 450 vacancies for special cadre officers (SCO).

Those eligible for the posts can submit their application forms online. The last day to apply for the posts is January 11.

In a tweet, the bank wrote, “SBI is hiring! Here’s a great opportunity for aspiring candidates seeking an opportunity to join India’s largest bank.”

Grab the chance to a part of SBI.

We are accepting applications from 22nd Dec 2020 to 11th Jan 2021. What are you waiting for? Apply Now: https://t.co/TquwQ1IGQs#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #SBIHiring #Job pic.twitter.com/yoPRnQFJkU — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) December 25, 2020

The SCO recruitment process started on December 22 and the exams may be held in February. Call letters will be released after January 22.

Vacancies have been released for posts including fire engineers, deputy managers, assistant managers, managers, marketing managers, security analysts and IT security analysts.

Applications' link can be found at the bottom of the official SBI website, via the ‘Careers’ link.