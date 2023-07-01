SBI appoints Kameshwar Rao Kodavanti as CFO

State Bank of India on Saturday announced appointment of Kameshwar Rao Kodavanti, who has been with the bank since 1991, as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Kodavanti replaces Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra who has resigned from the post.
Also Read | Rs 2,000 withdrawal may provide economic boost: SBI
"Kameshwar Rao Kodavanti has been appointed as CFO of State Bank of India with effect from July 1, 2023," the country's largest lender said in a filing to stock exchanges.
He has been working with State Bank of India since August 1991 and has experience in fields of banking, forex, finance, and accounting.
He is a qualified chartered accountant.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
King Charles awards ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director
Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November
Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title
Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple
Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction
SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday
First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured