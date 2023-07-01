SBI appoints Kameshwar Rao Kodavanti as CFO

Kodavanti replaces Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra who has resigned from the post.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 01 2023, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 18:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

State Bank of India on Saturday announced appointment of Kameshwar Rao Kodavanti, who has been with the bank since 1991, as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Also Read | Rs 2,000 withdrawal may provide economic boost: SBI

"Kameshwar Rao Kodavanti has been appointed as CFO of State Bank of India with effect from July 1, 2023," the country's largest lender said in a filing to stock exchanges.

He has been working with State Bank of India since August 1991 and has experience in fields of banking, forex, finance, and accounting.

He is a qualified chartered accountant.

