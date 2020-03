The shares of SBI Cards, which started trading today on the exchanges, had a terrible take-off as they opened trade 13 per cent below their listing price.

The shares, which had seen a high degree of subscription, opened Rs 97 (12.86%) lower at Rs 658 per share.

Follow live updates on markets

The issue price of SBI Cards shares had been fixed at Rs 755 per share.

At the time of filing this copy, the shares were trading at Rs 695 a piece, down 7.91 per cent.