SBI Cards reports outstanding borrowing at Rs 17,363 cr at FY20-end

SBI Cards and Payment Services has reported outstanding borrowings worth Rs 17,362.86 crore as on March 31, 2020.
The company had the highest credit rating during the previous fiscal year ended March 2020 with AAA/ Stable rating by Crisil and ICRA, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The credit card company, promoted by the country's largest lender SBI, said the borrowings at the end of the previous fiscal were provisional and subject to audit.
It further said that it shall be liable to pay a fine to BSE up to 0.2 per cent of shortfall in case there is a deficit in the mandatory borrowing through debt securities, to be levied at the end of the two-year block period.
Stock of SBI Cards and Payments Services was trading 1.76 per cent up at Rs 541.40 on BSE.
I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots
Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner
Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free
'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'
2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU
Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'
Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study
Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23
India running out of oil storage space as demand falls