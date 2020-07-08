SBI cuts lending rate by up to 10 bps to boost sagging demand

SBI cuts lending rate by up to 10 bps to boost demand

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 08 2020, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 13:07 ist

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 5-10 basis points (bps) for shorter tenors from July 10.

The reduction in MCLR for shorter tenors - up to three months - is aimed to boost credit off take and revive demand.

With this revision, the bank's MCLR up to three months tenor has come down to 6.65 per cent per annum, which is at par with its external benchmark based lending rate (EBLR).

This is the 14th consecutive reduction in the bank's MCLR, which continues to be the lowest in the market. 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

