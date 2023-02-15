SBI hikes interest rates on loans, FDs

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday hiked interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 25 basis points (bps) and benchmark lending rate by 0.10 per cent, leading to increase in EMIs on home, car and personal loans.

The hike in lending and deposit rates by SBI comes a week after 0.25 per cent increase in policy repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

With effect from 15 Feb 2023, marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) for one month and three months tenures has been increased from 8 per cent to 8.10 per cent, as per the SBI website.

Also Read: SBI's exposure to Adani Group manageable: CreditSights

For six months and one year tenors it has been raised by 10 bps to 8.40 per cent and 8.50 per cent, respectively. MCLR for two years has been increased to 8.60 per cent and for three years to 8.70 per cent. For both these tenors the increase is by 0.10 per cent.

MCLR is a lending rate benchmark. It is the minimum interest rate below which financial institutions can't lend, except in certain cases. Most of consumer loans including home, auto and personal loans are tied to MCLR.

Meanwhile, interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) have been increased by up to a quarter percent. Interest rate on FD maturing between 2 years to less than 3 years has been increased to 7 per cent with effect from 15 Feb from the earlier rate of 6.75 per cent.

Interest rate on FD of 3 years to less than 10 years maturity period has been increased to 6.50 per cent from the earlier 6.25 per cent. On FD of tenure 1 year to less than 2 years maturity the interest rate is increased to 6.8 per cent from 6.75 per cent.

There is a corresponding increase in interest rates on senior citizen FDs. Senior citizens are offered 0.50 per cent higher interest on FDs when compared with the normal citizens. On FD of tenure 2 years to less than 3 years senior citizens will earn 7.50 per cent interest. From 1 year to less than 2 year tenure the interest rate for senior citizens has been increased by 5 bps to 7.30 per cent.

SBI has introduced a new FD tenor of 400 days with effect from Feb 15 with an interest rate of 7.10 per cent. These rates are applicable to fixed deposits of up to Rs 2 crore.