SBI may look to cut Yes Bank stake once lock-in ends

State Bank of India may look to lower its stake in Yes Bank after a lock-in period ends on March 6, which was put in place by the central bank as a part of the lender's restructuring, two sources told Reuters.

SBI does not want to permanently retain a stake in Yes Bank and would want to trim its holdings, albeit in phases, one of the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"The percentage of equity dilution that the bank intends to do will have to be placed before the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) in due course."

SBI, which initially acquired 49 per cent of Yes Bank, now holds a 26.14 per cent stake as of Dec. 31, stock exchange data showed. SBI is still the largest single shareholder in the rescued lender.

SBI cannot reduce its holding below 26 per cent before completion of three years from the date of infusion of the capital, as per the reconstruction plan.

SBI, along with other leders such as ICICI Bank , Axis Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Housing Development Finance Corp had stepped in to rescue Yes Bank in March 2020, after the Reserve Bank of India superseded the bank's board.

At the time, the reconstructuring scheme put in place by central bank required these lenders to hold on to at least 75 per cent of the shares acquired for three years. A similar restriction was placed on other existing shareholders.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank held 2.61 per cent, 1.57 per cent and 1 per cent stakes respectively, as of end-December. State-owned Life Insurance Corporation holds 4.34 per cent, while HDFC holds 3.48 per cent.

The board of SBI is likely to meet soon to decide on the future of its stake in Yes Bank, following which a proposal will be sent to the RBI, the second source said, also requesting anonymity.

SBI and Yes Bank did not reply to a query seeking comment on Reuters’ story.

Yes Bank's shares now trade at 18.07 rupees apiece, compared to 10 rupees at the time when SBI acquired these shares.

In September last year, Yes Bank had

said

that the RBI would allow it to exit a reconstruction scheme only after the share lock-in period ends.