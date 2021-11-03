SBI Q2 profit jumps 66.7% to Rs 7,627 crore

State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday reported a standalone profit at Rs 7,627 crore in the quarter ended September 2021, rising 66.7 per cent compared to Rs 4,574.16 crore in Q2 FY21, the company said in a filing.

The bank reported a 69 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 8,889.84 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on account of decline in bad loans. The bank's net profit was Rs 5,245.88 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of SBI jumped over 500 points, or 2.12 per cent, after the results were declared.

The total income of the SBI group rose to Rs 1,01,143.26 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 95,373.50 crore in the year-ago period.

The lender's total income increased to Rs 77,689.09 crore from Rs 75,341.80 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

The asset quality of the bank improved with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 4.90 per cent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2020, from 5.28 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs or bad loans too declined to 1.52 per cent of the advances from 1.59 per cent in the year-ago period.

(With inputs from PTI)

