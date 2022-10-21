SBI raises retail term deposit rates by up to 80 bps

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said on Friday it will raise interest rates on retail term deposits below Rs 200 lakh by up to 80 basis points from October 22.

While loan growth in India was at a multi-quarter high with a 16.4 per cent jump in the fortnight ended September 23 from a year earlier, according to the central bank data, deposit growth across the industry has remained comparatively tepid at 9.2 per cent.

Indian banks are competing harder to boost deposits amid tightening liquidity and rising credit demand ahead of the festive season.

SBI raised interest rates on saving bank deposits above Rs 10 crore by 30 basis points earlier this week.

($1 = 82.8160 Indian rupees)