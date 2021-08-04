SBI standalone profit jumps 55% YoY to Rs 6,504 crore in FY22 Q1

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, reported a record quarterly profit that also beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday, helped by a sharp drop in provisions for soured assets.

Net profit rose 55 per cent to Rs 6,504 crore for the three months ended June 30, from Rs 4,189 crore a year earlier, as bad loan provisions fell 46.6 per cent, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 6,109 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Slippages, or the fresh addition of bad loans, jumped more than four-fold to Rs 15,666 crore.

The gross bad loan ratio at SBI, which had at the end of the March-quarter downplayed concerns around asset quality, ticked up to 5.32 per cent from 4.98 per cent a quarter earlier.

The results come as many Indian banks struggle to contain bad loan additions, especially in the retail portfolio, as the second Covid-19 wave and resultant lockdowns hit economic activity, limited borrowers' ability to repay loans and affected collections.

SBI shares, which have outperformed the Nifty Bank index with a more than 60 per cent jump to record highs this year, were up 3 per cent after the results.