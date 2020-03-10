SBI to draft plan to revive YES Bank by weekend

Public sector lender State Bank of India will be drafting a plan to revive the YES Bank by this weekend.

According to sources in SBI, the bank has already started working on the plan. "The plan will contain the details of the investors who would be investing alongside us," the source said.

The bank is exploring an option wherein it will have to purchase only 26% of the stake in YES Bank -- the bare minimum stipulated by the Reserve Bank's draft resolution plan. In such a scenario, the bank would be infusing Rs 6,000 crore in the bank, including its equity capital.

The remaining 23% is likely to be picked up by the consortium of Indian lenders in such a scenario.

Meanwhile, SBI is likely to seek some changes in the draft resolution plan -- for which RBI has sought the comments, highly placed sources in the bank confirmed to DH.

"We are working on the suggestions in the draft resolution plan. It is likely that we would send it to RBI by today midnight," a source said.