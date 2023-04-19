SBI to raise $2 billion through long-term debt in 2023-24

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said it will raise upto $2 billion fund in the current financial year through long-term debt. The company’s board has approved the fundraising proposal.

Also Read | RBI to set up portal to search across multiple banks for unclaimed deposits

The Executive Committee of the Central Board in its meeting on 18th April 2023 has approved, inter alia, the following: “To examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to $2 billion under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2023-24” SBI said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

SBI is expected to utilise the money for augmenting Additional Tier 1 Capital and the overall capital base, and for strengthening capital adequacy in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

Last month, SBI raised Rs 3,717 crore by issuing a Tier-1 bond at a coupon rate of 8.25 per cent.