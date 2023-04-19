SBI to raise $2 bn through long-term debt in 2023-24

SBI to raise $2 billion through long-term debt in 2023-24

Gyanendra Keshri
Gyanendra Keshri, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 19 2023, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 01:23 ist
File Photo of State Bank of India (SBI) branch. Credit: Reuters Photo

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said it will raise upto $2 billion fund in the current financial year through long-term debt. The company’s board has approved the fundraising proposal.

Also Read | RBI to set up portal to search across multiple banks for unclaimed deposits

The Executive Committee of the Central Board in its meeting on 18th April 2023 has approved, inter alia, the following: “To examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to $2 billion under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2023-24” SBI said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

SBI is expected to utilise the money for augmenting Additional Tier 1 Capital and the overall capital base, and for strengthening capital adequacy in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

Last month, SBI raised Rs 3,717 crore by issuing a Tier-1 bond at a coupon rate of 8.25 per cent. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
State Bank of India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hunger is soaring and spreading across West Africa: UN

Hunger is soaring and spreading across West Africa: UN

WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile

WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile

Gunfire sounds during 'armistice' in Sudan

Gunfire sounds during 'armistice' in Sudan

The curious case of Mukul Roy’s ‘disappearance’

The curious case of Mukul Roy’s ‘disappearance’

Female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

Female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

K'taka candidate gives poll deposit fee in Re 1 coins

K'taka candidate gives poll deposit fee in Re 1 coins

Rivalry between Barcelona & Madrid takes turn for worse

Rivalry between Barcelona & Madrid takes turn for worse

Twitter to curb visibility of policy-violating tweets

Twitter to curb visibility of policy-violating tweets

Pak street cricket revives after dark during Ramadan

Pak street cricket revives after dark during Ramadan

Israel remembers 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust

Israel remembers 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust

 