SC allows TRAI plea, asks telcos to disclose special tariff offers

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) plea seeking details from Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd on segmented tariff or specific offers made to some of their customers.

While asking the telecom firms to submit details to the regulator, a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, asked the TRAI to keep the information confidential. The TRAI should ensure that the details should not reach the competitors or to any other person, the bench said.

The TRAI was within its power to seek details from the telecom firms. The information sought by the regulator was in light of the principle of transparency and non-discrimination and non-predation. The TRAI's decision cannot be deemed illegal, the top court observed.

The SC was hearing the TRAI petition which opposed an order by the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal's ruling in favor of Airtel and Vodafone.

The issue was related to disputes between TRAI and two telecom firms on their segmented tariff or specific offers for some of their customers.

While TRAI sought information from telecom firms on their segmented tariff or specific offers, the telecom companies opposed this.

Segmented tariffs are plans, which are not disclosed to TRAI, mainly offered to dissatisfied mobile users, so that they should not switch to another telecom firms.

The TRAI which had noted these offers since 2018, apprehended that they might be discriminatory.

Both Airtel and Vodafone approached TRAI saying it was not a tariff plan and there was no need to share the information with the regulator.

The TDAST earlier ruled in favour of telecom firms and observed that the tribunal had no authority to call for such information.