Sebi board clears new norms for share-based employee benefits, other proposals

Sebi clears new norms for share-based employee benefits

Among others, it has been decided to amend takeover regulations by doing away with certain disclosure obligations

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 06 2021, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 18:35 ist
Besides, the regulator will reduce the minimum lock-in period for promoters post an IPO and also facilitate ease of doing business. Credit: Reuters file photo

Markets watchdog Sebi on Friday cleared a slew of proposals, including new regulations for share-based employee benefits and sweat equity, as well as decided to amend norms for alternative investment funds.

Besides, the regulator will reduce the minimum lock-in period for promoters post an Initial Public Offer (IPO) and also facilitate ease of doing business with respect to market infrastructure instituions.

Read | 'Both profit & loss-making cos can list on NSE, BSE'

Among others, it has been decided to amend takeover regulations by doing away with certain disclosure obligations for acquirers and promoters.

The decisions were taken during the meeting of Sebi's board here on Friday.

Sebi
business
Business News

