Sebi can find 'yogi' behind NSE scam in 10-15 days: Report

As the anticipation around the alleged fraud case at the NSE involving the influence of a ‘yogi’ living in the Himalayas has been growing, a cyber forensics expert has said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has all the information of this mysterious ‘yogi’.

Nishant Singh, Director of Forensic Investigations and Consultancy Services, has told Moneycontrol that Sebi has all the information that is needed to find this ‘yogi’ in a time period of 10 to 15 days with Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) help, or in a month’s time with the help of a police constable of the nearest police station.

Ramkrishna has stated that she knew and was guided by the unknown person, the "Siddha Purusha", for the past 20 years.

Sebi had hired EY, as well as Deloitte, to investigate the matter. In 2017, EY submitted a report on the email conversation between Ramkrishna and the ‘yogi’.

“EY as a private entity cannot demand details from companies that host private email IDs, such as Gmail or Yahoo. But government investigating agencies have the authority to do so,” Singh told the publication.

“There is no need to access the emails of the so-called yogi (to find out his identity). The CBI can find the person with the email ID alone, the one that was used in the communication between Ramkrishna and the yogi,” he added.

“After getting the IP address through which the ‘yogi’ is accessing the email, it is easy to trace the person or the account holder. It may take a few days more if the person is using proxy servers,” Singh said.

A Sebi investigation found that there appears to be a glaring conspiracy of a money-making scheme that involves Chitra Ramkrishna, former NSE MD and CEO and Anand Subramanian, who she hired with the unknown person, by which Ramkrishna would increase the compensation granted to Subramanian who would then pay the unknown person from such increased compensation.

However, Ramkrishna has stated to Sebi that the unknown person having email id 'rigyajursama@outlook.com' was a 'siddha-purusha' or 'paramhansa' who did not have a physical persona and could materialise at will.

(With agency inputs)

